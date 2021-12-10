You’ll find Snoopy Cha-ya, along with a branch of Snoopy Chocolat, in the onsen town of Yufuin

In Japan, Snoopy reigns supreme. The iconic character created by American cartoonist Charles M Schulz has his own dedicated museum in Tokyo as well as two themed cafés. The lovable beagle is so popular that there are even Peanuts- and Snoopy-themed cafés in other cities such as Kobe, Nagoya, Kyoto and Otaru. Now a gorgeous new Snoopy teahouse has opened in Yufuin, Oita prefecture.

Photo: Terakoya Co., Ltd

The Snoopy Cha-ya is a Japanese-style teahouse that offers a menu inspired by Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang as well as sweet treats and souvenirs. The dishes on the menu are made with locally sourced ingredients like the Snoopy Bungo Chicken Tempura plate (¥1,078) which is made with chicken from the Bungo area and features edible cut-outs of Snoopy and Woodstock.

Prefer something sweet? You can’t go wrong with the Japanese-style Snoopy Pancakes (¥1,078) served with matcha ice cream, warabimochi (bracken starch jelly) and kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup).

You can also get takeaway sweets like the Snoopy ‘Raw’ Dorayaki which come in three different flavours: brown sugar warabimochi (¥350), red bean paste and butter (¥350), and strawberry (¥420).

Since Yufuin is famous for its hot springs, the store’s merchandise is appropriately themed for the onsen town. Browse through the Steamy Onsen Series, which includes a tote bag (¥1,650), towel (¥880), tumbler (¥3,520), and pouch (¥1,210).

There’s also the pretty floral Wreath Pattern Series which includes a tote bag (¥1,650), small plate (¥880), frame magnet (¥495), towel (¥880), and a clear file folder (¥440).

Even better, the teahouse is right next door to a new branch of Snoopy Chocolat, a dedicated Snoopy-themed chocolate store. The Yufuin outpost will offer exclusive pistachio-flavoured chocolate as well as other sweet treats.

Some of the chocolate items in store include the Roll Stick Chocolate (¥1,080) packaged with classic Peanuts comics (pictured above), Crunch Chocolate (¥1,760), and chocolate covered nuts (¥990) that come in a cute tin.

Snoopy Chocolat also stocks its own special merch including a number of eco bags, coin pouches (from ¥2,200) and a mug (¥1,540).

If you’re a diehard Peanuts fan, you’ll definitely want to swing by the new teahouse and chocolate shop the next time you’re in Oita prefecture. For more information, visit the website.

