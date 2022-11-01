Shinjuku has a new yokocho food hall with 17 eateries

Dine on world cuisine and Japanese comfort food, while also enjoying a spot of karaoke, at Shinjuku Higashiguchi Yokocho

Shinjuku is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Tokyo with its buzzing nightlife. You have the Golden Gai area crammed with little bars, Asia’s largest LGBTQ+ district in Ni-chome and the atmospheric foodie destination that is Omoide Yokocho. That’s not to mention all the other music venues, nightclubs and renowned bars you’ll find here

While it’s great having so many options, it can also get a bit overwhelming. If you can’t quite figure out where to go, we recommend visiting Ryu no Miyako Inshokugai Shinjuku Higashiguchi Yokocho to start off your night.

画像提供：株式会社浜倉的商店製作所 外観

This new yokocho food hall has 17 eateries across three floors and can hold up to 1,000 people. It isn’t hard to spot with its Japanese-style buildings decorated with hanafuda (Japanese playing card) panels and the neon dragon sign over the entrance.

画像提供：株式会社浜倉的商店製作所 店内

The first floor has five restaurants that each represent a different cuisine. You can feast on Thai food at Soi Bangla, Samgyeopsal at Kanmeido, different Japanese prefectural dishes at Hinomoto, Chinese noodles and stir fry at Hagoromo Rou, or casual Italian at Aka Renga. This entire floor is open 24/7.

画像提供：株式会社浜倉的商店製作所 店内

Go to the two basement floors and you’ll find the remaining 12 restaurants serving Japanese comfort meals like ramen, yakitori, tonkatsu and monjayaki, as well as hearty beef steak and sashimi platters, too.

画像提供：株式会社浜倉的商店製作所 店内地下

The second basement floor also has a karaoke bar called VIP, where you can drink champagne while singing the night away. There’s even a live DJ booth installed in collaboration with a record label, with plans to host events in the future.

Visit the Ryu no Miyako Inshokugai Shinjuku Higashiguchi Yokocho website for more information.

