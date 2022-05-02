Soak in the sights on Tokyo Bay with this discount cruise deal

While walking can be a great way to explore Tokyo, this city looks its best from the water. Popular sightseeing boat Edomae Kisen is now offering an exclusive discount on its yakatabune boat rides for May – the weekday deal saves you up to ¥2,700 compared to the usual price.

Photo: Edomae Kisen

Take a cruise around Odaiba to see some of Tokyo Bay’s major tourist attractions, including the beautiful Rainbow Bridge. You’ll even get to see a clear view of the city’s iconic Tokyo Tower. While you take in the sights, you’ll get to feast on mentai monjayaki, okonomiyaki, yakisoba, and all-you-can-drink soft drinks. The 90-minute trip is half an hour shorter than the usual ride, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the bay.

The discount Odaiba cruise costs just ¥3,900 per person (¥2,900 for children 12 years old and under, ¥1,200 for children five years old and under). It’s only available on weekdays (excluding holidays) and boats depart at 12.30pm and 4pm until May 31.

While reservations are not required, we highly recommend booking in advance via the website since each boat’s capacity is limited.

More news

4 Tokyo bars ranked in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list

Government panel members say Japan should gradually reopen to tourists

5 best Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in May 2022

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back – now with 10 matcha desserts

Asahi’s brewery in Osaka has a free tour with beer tastings and a new museum

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.