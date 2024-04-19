Starbucks is reopening at Shibuya Crossing with a new look and concept

You’ll be able to get that picture-perfect view of Shibuya Scramble Crossing from the new Tsutaya store Starbucks cafe

After a much-needed refresh and revamp, the iconic Tsutaya store in Shibuya is finally reopening its doors on Thursday April 25. Along with the newly renovated retail space, Tokyo’s most famous Starbucks is also set to resume business on the same date.

Before it closed for remodelling, this particular Starbucks was immensely popular, as it offered a great view overlooking Shibuya Scramble Crossing. Thankfully, the café will be reopening in the exact same location as before, but with a fun new design concept.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Starbucks is taking over the first and second floors, with the first floor offering only takeaway drinks from a barista counter at the entrance facing Koen-dori street.

The second floor will feature a café based on the 'Starbucks green ribbon' concept, with seats designed onto massive green ribbons snaking through the space.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

One of the ribbons measures 71 metres and it curves around the floor, leading to the window where you can catch a view of the iconic Shibuya Crossing.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

The second green ribbon is a digital art piece that follows the curves of the store walls and displays images of coffee, Shibuya themes, and items of Japanese culture created by various artisans.

This renovated Starbucks café has seating for 100 people and it opens at 10am on April 25. After which, opening hours are set for 7am to 10.30pm daily for the second floor, and 8am to 10.30pm for takeaways on the first floor.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Another reason to visit this new and improved Starbucks is to get your hands on the merchandise that will be available exclusively at this location. Among the items is this adorable Bearista Daruma Green Mini plush lucky charm (¥2,600) that's created to celebrate the store's rebirth.

For more information, visit the website.

