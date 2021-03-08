After several Covid 19-related delays in opening its new Mario-themed area, Universal Studios Japan has announced that Super Nintendo World will finally open on Thursday March 18. The highly anticipated new addition will come with attractions like real-world Mario Kart and feature some of Nintendo’s most iconic creatures and characters.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Photos and videos of the new area show that walking through Super Nintendo World will feel a lot like moving through a Mario game with blocks to ‘punch’ to collect virtual coins and items as you explore. Other attractions, which are sure to create lines as far as the eye can see, include a real-life Mario Kart track, Princess Peach’s castle and a Yoshi’s Adventure ride.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Studios Japan will limit the number of people allowed into the park at any given time in order to prevent infections from spreading. If you’re hoping to enter Super Nintendo World as soon as it opens, you’ll need to buy a Universal Express Pass, which grants admission to Super Nintendo World at a designated time. You can purchase your Universal Express Pass here (in Japanese only), or get a virtual introduction to the park by scrolling through the dedicated website.

More from Time Out

These new Totoro-inspired LeSportsac bags are exclusive to Japan

Adidas is dropping a new Japanese collection designed by Osaka tattoo artist Ukiyoemon

These are the least crowded places in Tokyo for cherry blossoms

10 things you didn't know about Hachiko, Japan's most loyal dog

Nijo Castle in Kyoto is hosting a night-time digital art event this month

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.