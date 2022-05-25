Survey: Japan is the number one tourist destination in the world

Japan took the top spot in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 – even with borders closed

While Japan has been closed off to tourists for much of the last two years, the country came out on top in the latest Travel and Tourism Development Index by the World Economic Forum. The report covers a series of benchmarks and measures of the sustainable development of the travel and tourism industry around the globe. In particular, this year's index focuses on rebuilding the travel and tourism sector after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 117 economies covered in the 2021 index, Japan tops the list for the very first time, ranking high for its number of cultural resources as well as infrastructure. Following Japan are the United States and Spain, in that order. In the top ten, fellow Asia-Pacific destinations include Australia in seventh and Singapore at ninth place.

Apart from its transport networks and rich cultural heritage, Japan also scored well on other measures, ranking ninth for health and hygiene as well as 15th for safety and security.

Some of the sectors where Japan did not rank highly include price competitiveness (96th) and prioritisation of travel and tourism (42nd) – perhaps due to the pandemic border closures.

Despite setbacks, travel has been slowly recovering. Japan has been easing border restrictions since March, with more rules set to be relaxed from June 1. The country is also allowing a limited number of tourists to enter on a trial basis from this month.

For more information on the Travel and Tourism Development Index, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

The first Time Out Market in Asia is opening in Osaka ahead of World Expo 2025

New Trunk Hotel in Shibuya will have an infinity pool over Yoyogi Park

‘Gensan Punch’ is a biopic about a barrier-breaking disabled Japanese boxer

These upcycled sneakers are made from paper cranes donated to Hiroshima

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.