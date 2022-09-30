4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in October 2022

It may be spooky season, but not every new film and series hitting Netflix this month has to do with wicked spirits and murderers. If Ryan Murphy’s gruesome new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t your cup of tea, we’ve got a list of upcoming Japanese titles that are markedly more cheerful (and less problematic) to watch.

This includes the 2021 love story 'We Made a Beautiful Bouquet' as well as a Netflix original anime about a girl who gets trapped in a world of handsome eligible bachelors (oh, the horror!). Note that regional restrictions may apply.

(Planning a scary movie marathon for Halloween? Here’s a separate list of our favourite J-horror flicks to get you started.)

We Made a Beautiful Bouquet

Synopsis: Mugi Yamane and Kinu Hachiya meet each other by chance after both 22-year-olds end up missing the last train from Meidaimae Station. Though they take a bit of time to establish a relationship, the pair eventually become a couple and settle into domestic bliss while navigating life as young working professionals in the city.

Overview: Directed by Nobuhiro Doi, this sweet and understated drama takes place over the course of five years. We’re spared from cringey grandiose gestures with down-to-earth performances from Masaki Suda and Kasumi Arimura. The two actors play a refreshingly believable couple experiencing all the joys and challenges a typical young couple in Tokyo might face in real life.

Coming October 14 2022

Romantic Killer

Synopsis: For high school student Anzu, nothing is more blissful than being at home in her sweatpants with her cats, video games and chocolate. Though she has no interest in pursuing anything that could interfere with her comfy routine, her life falls in shambles when a tiny wayward wizard pops out of a video game and announces his intention to help Anzu find a boyfriend.

The wizard proceeds to plant Anzu in a dating sim universe that is void of her favourite pastimes but teeming with attractive young bachelors. Anzu is vexed by this and resolves to quash any romantic encounters that come her way, so that she can go back to eating snacks in her room like a normal teenager.

Overview: Fans of ‘Aggretsuko’ will appreciate this upcoming anime’s slapstick humour and non-conforming heroine. Based on a manga created by Wataru Momose, this riotous new anime is for anyone who has ever been pestered about their relationship status by overbearing relatives.

Coming October 27 2022

Tiger & Bunny 2

Synopsis: In a world where superheroes are managed, treated and paid like star athletes, veteran superhero Kotetsu not only battles villains but also has to stay on top of his game to avoid getting dropped by the TV company that employs him. In a bid to boost viewership numbers, Kotetsu is paired with a young superhero called Barnaby Brooks (or ‘Bunny’) and is instructed to work with the rookie to fight crime on camera.

Overview: Set in a vibrant metropolis that reimagines 1970s New York City, this hugely popular series created by Masayuki Ozaki and Keiichi Sato has anime lovers enraptured with its unlikely duo. The first two seasons of the show are available on Netflix, but the second part of ‘Tiger & Bunny 2’ will premiere in the first week of October.

New episodes coming October 7 2022

Spy x Family

Synopsis: In order to complete a mission, a secret agent sets out to find a wife and adopt a child in order to build a cover as an ordinary family man. Unbeknownst to him, the woman he picks to pose as his wife is an assassin while his adopted daughter turns out to be a telepath. Though each member of the trio is on their own mission, they soon settle into their new dynamic, eventually becoming more like a real family to each other than initially anticipated.

Overview: Who knew that a series about a cutthroat assassin and a serious spy could prove to be so heartwarming? Beyond the ironic humour and stunning artwork, this 2022 anime series is packed with feel-good content that we all desperately need.

New episodes coming October 1 2022

