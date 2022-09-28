Two Japanese airlines are in the 2022 world’s top ten airlines list

Skytrax unveiled the world’s best airlines for the year in its annual World Airline Awards

The airline industry has been hit hard over the last couple of years, with the pandemic affecting staff shortages, unfortunate lost luggage and cancelled flights. Yet, a handful of airlines have managed to maintain their excellent standards and reputations despite these setbacks. To prove the point, airline review site Skytrax has just unveiled the world’s top ten airlines in its annual World Airline Awards.

Skytrax compiled data from over 14 million customers, and the airlines were ranked based on votes by travellers around the world. This year, two Japanese airlines made the top ten list: All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines.

All Nippon Airways comes in at No 4 behind Qatar Airlines (No 1), Singapore Airlines (No 2) and Emirates (No 3). ANA is now the largest airline company in Japan; it operates a total of 82 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA also flies in and out of Tokyo's two major airports: Narita and Haneda.

Ranked in sixth place is Japan Airlines, following Qantas Airways in fifth. JAL serves a total of 95 destinations across 20 territories and has a major presence in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Okinawa. The airline is known for its omotenashi, or Japanese hospitality that makes you feel as if you’re already in Japan even before you land.

See the top ten ranking here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Enjoy free entry at these museums, gardens and zoos in Tokyo on October 1

In photos: your first look at the exhibits of the upcoming Ghibli Park

Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki is hosting Kyushu’s biggest fireworks show in October

This coastal glamping site in Naoshima has futuristic dome tents and sauna pods

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.