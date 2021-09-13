Survey: Tokyo’s Haneda Airport is the world’s cleanest airport

Skytrax’s 2020/2021 World Airport Survey revealed that Tokyo has some of the best airports in the world

As one of the best cities in the world, it comes as no surprise that Tokyo should also have some of the best airports in the world. In the 2020/2021 World Airport Survey conducted by Skytrax, Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport have been revealed to be among the world's top five airports.

Haneda Airport came in at No. 2 in the overall ranking, just behind Hamad International Airport in Doha which outshone the others on the list with its world-class art installations, squash courts and swimming pool. Singapore Changi Airport and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport took the third and fourth places respectively, with Narita International Airport ranked in fifth place.

The Tokyo airports also came out on top in a separate ranking for the world’s cleanest airports. Haneda scored the highest as the world-leader while Narita ranked as the third-cleanest – Singapore took No. 2.

It may have been a while since the last time you saw the inside of an airport, but at least now you can take comfort in the fact that Tokyo’s premier airports are more than ready to welcome you once international borders reopen.

