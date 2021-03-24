teamLab’s latest artwork is available as a TikTok filter for free

Part of teamLab Reconnect, the filter makes flowers bloom around you no matter where in the world you are

Digital art collective teamLab is going from strength to strength lately. Besides its two popular museums in Tokyo, it has recently launched a series of new projects including teamLab Reconnect, a sauna in Roppongi with digital art experiences.

This new artwork was released in conjunction with teamLab Reconnect, but you don't have to visit the sauna to experience it – it's on TikTok. Titled ‘Every Life Survives in Fluctuating Space’, it’s a new filter in TikTok that's completely free to use.

Don’t worry, you don’t need any special equipment to get started. Just grab your phone, open TikTok and turn on the ‘Every Life Survives in Fluctuating Space’ filter to see virtual flowers blooming around you.

You can check out how other TikTok users have been using this filter on this link. To find the filter, look under the ‘new’ tab in the effects section, or just scan the QR code on the teamLab website. If you’re new to TikTok, sign up for an account via the same QR code and you’ll receive a ¥500 discount on entry to teamLab Reconnect (available while supplies last).

