The male erotic art at Niigata’s Kokujoji Temple will be removed in May 2022

Hurry over to Niigata to see these Boys’ Love-inspired temple paintings before next May

It’s common for Japanese temples to boast prepossessing works of art on their walls, with pieces often dating back several centuries. The depictions at this temple in Niigata, however, raise more eyebrows than other spiritually-inspired portraits of their kind.

Photo: Kokujoji Temple

The painted fusuma (sliding doors) blend in with their surroundings well enough with the classic visuals of natural scenery against a gold background. But when you observe the beings in the paintings, you’ll find that these saucy portraits are anything but the traditional relics you’d expect at an ancient temple like Kokujoji. In fact, the featured art – which first appeared at Kokujoji in 2019 – is the work of contemporary Japanese artist Ryoko Kimura, who is famous for her cheeky, provocative interpretations of classical Japanese art.

Photo: Kokujoji Temple

Even from the temple’s exterior, you’ll see bare buttocks, chiselled abs and homoerotic onsen scenes. The characters featured here are famed figures who are associated with the history of Kokujoji Temple, like the monk Benkei and the powerful demon known as Shuten-doji.

Photo: Kokujoji Temple When asked why he would allow such lurid material to be displayed on such a sacred site – Kokujoji dates back to the year 709 – the temples head priest Kotetsu Yamada said that it was to attract more attention from young people. Yamada insists that engaging the younger generation is crucial to the survival of heritage sites like Kokujoji.

Photo: Kokujoji Temple

Sadly, the artworks won’t remain at the temple for much longer – but not as a result of any controversy, apparently. To preserve the works from environmental damage, Kimura’s sliding doors will be removed from the site in May 2022. Better plan a trip to see them before then.

More from Time Out

Ginza Lion Building is the oldest beer hall in Japan – and it's now heritage listed

Gone but not forgotten: Tokyo landmarks that closed permanently this year

5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2021

Tokyo is officially home to more than 200 Michelin-starred restaurants

Nescafe Harajuku opens a pop-up kotatsu café to keep you warm this autumn

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.