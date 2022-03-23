There’s a secret parfait bar in Shibuya serving dessert and cocktail pairings

The members-only Remake Easy serves up extravagant parfaits with cocktail pairings, and you can now apply to be a member

From popular cult desserts to seasonal sakura sweets, Tokyo definitely has a penchant for beautiful and delicious confectionery. Those with a sweet tooth appreciate the city’s dedication to desserts, as you’ll often find shops devoted to making the best possible versions of indulgent sweet treats. One such spot is Remake Easy, a members-only parfait dessert bar hidden inside a random office building in Shibuya.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Remake Easy is a handsome space highlighted by an impressive copper bar that brightens the dark, moody interior. There are just six counter seats at the bar as well as three small tables with roomy bench seating.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The bar specialises in dessert parfaits with cocktail and mocktail pairings created by pastry chef Oki Hayashi. Hayashi has some impressive confectionery experience under his belt including training in Paris and winning a pastry competition as the youngest pastry chef in Japan.

The menu consists of a seasonal parfait that changes every month as well as two standard parfaits that are always on the menu.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

This month, the seasonal Sakura Griot Pistache Parfait (¥3,500) is inspired by the spring season and features griot cherries, pistachio ice cream, griot cherry jelly, crumble cookie, ruby chocolate, an almond cookie layer, sakura blancmange and a light an airy espuma made from sakura champagne. To top it all off, the parfait is adorned with almond tuile cookies, ruby chocolate and a sprinkle of pistachios. Pair the dessert with one of two drinks, the Sakura Champagne Amaretto (¥1,430), or the Griot Sakura Milk (¥1,430), which can be made hot or iced.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

On the standard menu, the Strawberry Flower Field Parfait (¥3,200) is always a winner. The gorgeous dessert features layers of raspberry jelly, crispy crumble, amaretto mousse, fresh strawberries, and vanilla ice cream enveloped in a rich white chocolate mousse. More strawberries are placed on top along with a dusting of delicate edible flowers. The cocktail pairing for this parfait is the Amaretto Ginger (¥1,430), a refreshing mix of amaretto, dry ginger ale and lemon.



If there’s another drink you fancy, the bar also has beer, wine, spirits and a special menu of mocktails. Oddly, you’ll also find services including mobile phone screen and battery repairs on the menu. Remake Easy’s parent company Radiobook came up with the idea of combining a parfait bar with a smartphone repair shop after trying to come up with a way to entertain customers while they waited for their phones to be fixed. Repairs are guaranteed to be complete by the time you finish eating your parfait.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

But before you catch the next train to Shibuya, you’ll need to be prepared. The dessert bar is like a hidden speakeasy, with no address given out. If you want to visit, you’ll have to become a member by paying a monthly ¥3,000 fee. Member registration is announced regularly via Remake Easy’s Twitter page, with the next recruitment batch starting the week of March 21. Once you’ve joined, you’ll be able to make a reservation by calling or messaging the bar through Line. You’ll receive Line contact details once your membership has been approved.

For the latest information, visit Remake Easy’s Twitter.

