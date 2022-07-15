There's a Toy Story café in Tokyo themed after the Little Green Men

The Toy Story Aliens Café will be in Omotesando from July 23 to September 25

Toy Story fans has quite a few things to look forward to in Tokyo. There’s the new Toy Story hotel at Tokyo Disneyland, where you can stay overnight in the world of the animated Pixar movie. Now, you don’t even need to leave the city – just head over to Oh My Cafe on the third floor of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando for a menu of adorable food and drinks featuring the Little Green Men.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Open for a limited time from July 23 to September 25, the Toy Story Aliens Cafe offers three savoury main dishes. There's a black charcoal curry (¥2,079) with star-shaped veggies and a serving of green rice made to look like the titular alien in the centre.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Then there’s the green pasta (¥2,079) topped with similarly coloured veggies like edamame, spinach, broccoli and snap peas. You can add an adorable acrylic Alien skewer for an additional ¥500.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

The green Alien burger (¥2,079), on the other hand, come in three variations: teriyaki soy meat, tomato soy meat and chicken potato.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

On to the sweets: this open sandwich (¥1,749) has a slice of green bread topped with yogurt, kiwi, mint and Alien-themed decorations.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Pair your meal with a neon green banana yogurt smoothie (¥1,089) that comes in a glass with an alien face. Top up an additional ¥1,650 and you’ll get to keep the glass.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

For something a little more refreshing, the blue space soda (¥979) with star-shaped lemon peel is perfect for a hot summer’s day.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Hot drinks like tea and milk (¥649) are also available in exclusive Alien mugs, which you can take home for an extra ¥1,980.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

This being a franchise, of course there will be shelves carrying Little Green Men merchandise like keychains, tote bags, stickers and handkerchiefs, all of which are exclusive to this café.

While walk-ins are welcome, those who make a reservation in advance (¥715 per person) will receive a free Alien place mat.

Visit the Oh My Cafe website for more information.

