Asakusa is getting a new matsuri-themed yokocho food hall

Asakusa is one of Tokyo’s most popular tourist destinations, beloved for its cultural attractions, heritage shops and traditional restaurants. Come July, the neighbourhood is giving you an extra reason to stick around after your visit to the majestic Sensoji Temple and its vibrant Nakamise Dori shopping street.

Photo: Spice Works Holdings

The new Asakusa Yokocho food hall, opening on the fourth floor of Tokyo Rakutenchi Asakusa Building on July 1, is inspired by Japan’s colourful matsuri (traditional festivals). As such, the interior will feature flashy signs, festive lanterns and cheerful decorations to remind us of the festivities we miss during the pandemic. For the full matsuri experience, the yokocho will also regularly host dancers performing yosakoi, awa odori or bon odori dances to liven up the mood.

Photo: Spice Works Holdings

There will be seven restaurants at Asakusa Yokocho. Expect local favourites like yakitori and sushi, as well as eateries where you can grab an ice cold beer with a side of classic izakaya-style dishes like karaage and tamagoyaki omelette. There’s even a Korean restaurant serving samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) and cold naengmyeon noodles. On the same floor, you’ll find a kimono rental shop should you wish to dress up for your meal or a walk around Asakusa.

Photo: Spice Works Holdings

Asakusa Yokocho is celebrating its opening on July 1 at 4.30pm with an extravagant samba carnival parading around the neighbourhood, along with yosakoi dancers, street performers and much more.

At 5pm, a good luck prayer will commence at Asakusa Shrine, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and a yosakoi performance by Garan 43/35. Not to worry if you miss the festivities on the opening day. You can still catch the regular performances at the yokocho on weekends.

Photo: Spice Works Holdings

Asakusa Yokocho will open from 12noon-11pm daily; the kimono rental shop, however, will open earlier at 10am. The food hall is only a one-minute walk from Asakusa Station on the Tsukuba express line, or less than eight minutes’ walk from the Tobu Skytree, Ginza and Asakusa lines.

