Eggslut in Tokyo is offering unagi egg sandwiches for a limited time

Exclusive to Tokyo, the sumptuous Unatama Egg Sandwich comes with a side of shichimi spice and cold shijimi soup

Los Angeles-born eatery Eggslut has taken the humble egg sandwich to another level. With two locations in Tokyo, the restaurant serves breakfast sandwiches all day. And while its signature Fairfax Sandwich – with soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion and drizzle of sriracha mayo – is a bestseller worldwide, Eggslut outlets in Shibuya and Shinjuku also offer egg sandwiches that are exclusive to Japan.

This summer, Eggslut Japan is going all out with a luxurious egg sandwich with grilled unagi eel, created in collaboration with reputable shichimi spice purveyor Hachimanya Isogoro.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

From July 20 to August 31, both Shinjuku and Shibuya outlets are offering three versions of the Unatama Egg Sandwich. The most affordable sandwich (¥1,080) comes with pieces of grilled unagi with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted gouda cheese, narazuke-flavoured (Japanese pickled melon) mayo with mitsuba (Japanese parsley), all sandwiched between two toasted brioche buns.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

The mid-tier Unatama has a bigger slab of unagi and goes for ¥2,178. Both sandwiches come with a side of cold shijimi clam soup, as well as shichimi spice for an extra kick.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

If you’re looking to splurge, the premium Unatama Egg Sandwich (¥3,058) features one whole eel. The extra large piece of grilled unagi is twice the size of the sandwich, which comes with an additional piece of over-easy fried egg. You’ll also get not one but three kinds of shichimi spices – chili pepper, yuzu and sansho flavours – as well as mitsuba, narazuke mayo and dried seaweed on the side to enhance the flavour of this monstrous meal.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

For this special menu, Eggslut is also serving the classic ramune soda, sake or a peculiar unagi-flavoured cola to go with your grilled eel and egg sandwich.

Visit the Eggslut website for more information.

