These Covid-19 vaccines are accepted for entry into Japan

Japan now accepts travellers inoculated with Covid-19 boosters from Janssen, Novavax and more

Japan’s tight border restrictions are slowly but surely easing as the country has finally opened up to international tourists via guided tours. Along with the raised daily entry cap, overseas arrivals can now be exempt from arrival testing and quarantine rules depending on the country or region they are coming from.

While you don’t have to be fully vaccinated to enter Japan, travellers from certain countries or regions can reduce quarantine time or skip it entirely by submitting a valid vaccination certificate upon arrival.

Previously, Japan only accepted Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). However, the list has now expanded. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the following vaccines and booster shots will now be accepted for entry into Japan from Sunday June 26. For the first two doses, a combination of the following vaccines is also valid.

Pfizer

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Janssen

Bharat Biotech

Novavax

For the booster shot, the following are accepted for entry into Japan:

Pfizer

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Janssen

Novavax

For more information on vaccination certificates as well as entry into Japan, visit the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare website.

