Explained: Japan’s three categories for international entry from June

Travellers and tourists from certain destinations will be exempt from on-arrival testing and quarantine measures

Japan’s tight border restrictions are constantly changing, especially as the country gears up to reopen to tourists in June. Earlier this month, it was reported that entry rules would be eased further from Wednesday June 1, including raising the entry cap to 20,000 people per day and exempting some people from testing on arrival and quarantine rules – depending on the country or region they are coming from.

Note that currently, tourists are only allowed to enter Japan as part of officially organised package tours. There is no date for resuming general tourism just yet.

To be exempt from arrival testing and quarantine procedures, countries and regions will be divided into three groups depending on their current Covid-19 situation: blue, yellow or red.

Under the new grouping system, travellers from areas with the lowest infection rate will be designated as blue and will be exempt from arrival testing and quarantine – regardless of vaccination status. Areas designated as yellow will be exempt from arrival testing and quarantine if they have a vaccination certificate. However, on-arrival testing and quarantine still applies to those who cannot provide a valid vaccination certificate. Countries and regions designated as red will still be required to do an arrival PCR test and self-isolate.

It’s also worth noting that travellers from all three groups must still present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to their departure for Japan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has shared the full list of countries and regions by category. Here is the breakdown:

Red group

Albania

Fiji

Pakistan

Sierra Leone

Yellow group

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bhutan

Botswana

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Cook Island

Cuba

Cyprus

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini

Federated States of Micronesia

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

India

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Macau

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Mauritania

Mauritius

Moldova

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine

Peru

Portugal

Republic of Burundi

Republic of Congo

Republic of the Marshall Islands

Republic of Vanuatu

Saint Christopher and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Seychelles

Solomon

Somalia

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Ukraine

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vatican

Venezuela

Vietnam

Western Sahara

Yemen

Zimbabwe

Blue group

Afghanistan

Algeria

Argentine

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cote d'ivoire

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Jordan

Kenya

Kyrgyz

Laos

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mexico

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Philippines

Poland

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Sudan

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Zambia

For more information, see our breakdown of Japan's current border rules.

