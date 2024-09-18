These Kyoto attractions are hosting Naked digital art experiences in autumn

In Kyoto this autumn, the historical city’s rich traditional culture converges with cutting-edge technology to create a breathtaking form of immersive, contemporary art. Nine sites around this history-steeped former capital will be transformed by Naked digital art collective, via projection mapping and other advanced tech, into evening-only digital art installations, with each themed to reflect the location’s individual character.

Among these are a number of Unesco World Heritage Sites. A mountainside temple hosts a digital art experience that riffs on the use of candles in Buddhist ceremonies, while a former imperial castle becomes a large-scale artwork conveying the delights of traditional Kyoto cuisine.

This series of events, known collectively as Naked Garden One Kyoto 2024, is running from September 14 to December 8. However, each venue has different dates.

Photo: Nicholashan/Dreamstime Kyoto's Nishi Hongan-ji Temple during daytime

October 1–16

Established back in the 14th century and located at this site since 1591, this sprawling, majestic temple complex is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its World Heritage Site designation. For the first half of October, the Hiun-kaku – which is regarded as one of Kyoto’s three most important pavilions – will be transformed via hi-tech illuminations into a ‘temple of light’.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

October 25–December 8

This low-lying castle, built in 1679 by the Tokugawa Shogunate and used as an Imperial Family villa until 1939, is another of Kyoto’s World Heritage sites. Late October through to early December sees this storied location mark the Autumn Harvest Festival with a vibrantly colourful celebration of Kyoto food culture.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

November 9–December 8

The honden (main hall) of this Shinto shrine, established in 947, is a classic example of Heian-period (794-1185) architecture. For one month from early November onwards, the already spectacular sight of Kitano Tenmangu’s autumn leaves will be enhanced by enchanting illuminations.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

October 25

Among the centuries-old locations featured in this event, the landmark Kyoto Tower (opened in 1964) stands as a beacon of Showa-period retro-futurism. On October 25, to mark the commencement of the Autumn Harvest Festival, the tower will be lit up after sundown in a vivid, one-night-only colour.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

September 14–December 8

Enryaku-ji is located on the Hiei mountain range on Kyoto’s eastern border. Established in 788, it's considered one of the most significant monasteries in Japanese history. Until the first week of December, Enryaku-ji’s effigy of the Buddha Shakyamuni will be on display, accompanied by the Dandelion Project, an art installation that aims to connect the world through prayers for peace.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

November 1–December 8

At the base of the Hiei mountain range, Sakamoto is a historic village that was once home to retired monks from Enryaku-ji. From the beginning of November until early December, it will be illuminated to create an enchanting spot for after-dark strolls.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

October 26-27

This temple was established in 1602 by the most revered (and feared) shogun in Japanese history, Tokugawa Ieyasu. It is also home to a mausoleum containing the ashes of Shinran, founder of the Shin Buddhism school. For just two days in October, this usually tranquil site comes to vivid life via a futuristic ‘flowers and lights’ display.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

October 25– December 8

Founded in the year 888 with most of its present buildings dating back to the 17th century, Ninna-ji is known for its five-storey pagoda and intricately painted screen walls. It’s also yet another of Kyoto’s World Heritage Sites. On Fridays through Mondays and public holidays during the event period (except November 1, 2, 15, 30 and December 1), its grounds will be lit up by state-of-the-art illuminations.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

November 15–December 8

A little off the established sightseeing routes around Northern Higashiyama, this hillside temple combines a pagoda and classic Zen garden with superb views over the city. Illuminations further heighten the experience of a visit here, from mid-November through to early December.

For event and ticketing details, check the Naked Garden One Kyoto 2024 website.

