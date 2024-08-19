Universal Studios Japan will open all night long for a Halloween event

This October, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is set to offer an unprecedented experience with its first-ever all-night Halloween Horror Night. For one night only on Friday October 18, you will be able to enter the park at 3pm and enjoy all of USJ’s thrills and attractions through 5am the next day.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan Universal Studios Japan's Halloween event in 2023

Most of the Halloween-themed events and spectacles for the night will begin at 10pm. You’ll face terrifying zombies in the intense Street Zombie attraction and join in the wildly popular Zombie de Dance, where the entire park moves to the beat of Ado’s hit song, Odo.

Photo: USJ

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Dream roller coaster is getting a limited-time to revamp, themed after the hit anime franchise ‘Chainsaw Man’. There will also be an exclusive show at Water World featuring energetic Halloween numbers to keep spirits high.

The Halloween Horror Night – All Night Pass is priced from ¥12,000. There are limited numbers, so act fast to secure your spot. You will be able to purchase your pass through the website from 2pm on Monday August 19.

Note that this event is strictly for those aged 18 and over. For more information on attractions and ticket availability, visit USJ’s website.

More from Time Out

Kyoto ranked as one of the world's most beautiful cities for 2024

These cookies featuring Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends go on sale next month

Where to find all the Pokémon manhole covers in and around Tokyo

Sale of Suica IC transport cards to resume this autumn

Shinjuku now has a ninja show co-produced by the Japan Ninja Council

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.