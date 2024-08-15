Shinjuku now has a ninja show co-produced by the Japan Ninja Council

If you’re keen on getting a glimpse into the elusive world of Japanese ninjas, the Japan Ninja Council has just the show for you. Launched recently, the all-new Shinjuku Ninja Live Show is a 90-minute stage production showcasing the lore behind Japan’s stealthy and secretive warriors. The show is a vibrant spectacle that not only takes inspiration from kabuki theatre traditions but also features acrobatic performances, energetic taiko drumming and classic Japanese dancing.

Photo: TryHard Japan Co., Ltd.

Shinjuku Ninja Live Show tells the story of rival ninjas battling over a sword that is said to bring peace. The production is directed by Denjiro Tanaka, a renowned kabuki musician who has performed in Japan and around the world. He even made an appearance during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo: TryHard Japan Co., Ltd.

Before the show begins, there’s an opening reception with a samurai DJ spinning the decks. If you've reserved your tickets at least seven days in advance, you'll get to enjoy a bento box and drink during this time.

Photo: TryHard Japan Co., Ltd.

Don’t worry if you don’t understand Japanese. The live show is completely non-verbal and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Photo: TryHard Japan Co., Ltd.

After the main show ends, the samurai DJ will return along with dancers and flair bartenders to bring the experience to a close. You can also participate in a photo session with the performers, who will come out to meet and greet the audience.

Photo: TryHard Japan Co., Ltd.

Tickets are ¥8,000 per person; children under the age of six can enter for free. The show takes place at Warp Shinjuku on weekdays, three times a day at 12noon, 3pm and 6pm. For the full schedule and to reserve your tickets, visit the website.

Looking for more ninja experiences? Check out the samurai and ninja museum in Asakusa.

