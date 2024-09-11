2 Tokyo pizzerias are in the 50 Top Pizza World list for 2024

If you’re a bona fide foodie, you’ll know that Tokyo is home to some of the best pizzas in the world. Earlier this year, nine pizzerias in Tokyo made it into the annual 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific ranking, and now the world ranking of 100 best pizzerias for 2024 has just been announced.

In this year’s prestigious 50 Top Pizza World 2024 list, two Tokyo pizzerias made the cut. Furthermore, one restaurant in Nagoya was included in the expanded list (No 51-100). Overall, Japan has a total of three pizzerias featured in this year’s Top Pizza World ranking.

The 50 Top Pizza online guide curates the world’s best Naples-style pizza with the help of inspectors around the globe. They judge restaurants anonymously on food quality, service, wine, décor and ambiance.

Photo: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

Coming in at top three is The Pizza Bar on 38th at the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, which is the highest ranking Japan restaurant on the 50 Top Pizza World 2024 list. This Tokyo institution took third place this year, one up from fourth place in 2023. The Pizza Bar on 38th trails behind Una Pizza Napoletana in New York (No 1) as well as Diego Vitagliano PIzzeria in Naples and Caserta's I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci, which are both tied in second place.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima RistoPizza serves the same Don Salvo pizza you can get at Pizzeria da Peppe Napoli Sta' Ca"

The other Tokyo pizzeria on the list is RistoPizza. Occupying the No 15 spot, this restaurant is the newest outpost run by the folks behind Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ Ca”. Located in the new Azabudai Hills complex, it’s an upscale version of its sister restaurant. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ Ca” is no stranger to the best pizza list as it claimed the No 23 spot last year.

Lastly, Nagoya’s Pizzeria Braceria Cesari was included in the extended list, coming in at No 54.



For the full ranking, check the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2024 autumn leaves forecast for Japan

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

Shinjuku Gyoen ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful flower gardens

Hello Kitty is opening a café in Tokyo for her 50th anniversary

This is the only place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.