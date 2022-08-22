The nostalgic crunchy noodle snack has inspired a pair of retro cool sneakers by Atmos and Reebok

From sleek sneakers crafted with silk kimono to upcycled kicks made from Hiroshima’s paper cranes, Japan offers some of the coolest sneakers in the world. If you’re on the hunt for another rare find, you’ll want to add this new pair of Reebok shoes to your wishlist.

Photo: Foot Locker Atmos Japan

Reebok has teamed up with Japanese retailer Atmos to release a special pair of Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather sneakers. The retro shoe model is updated with a new red, white and yellow colourway reminiscent of the snack's iconic packaging.

Photo: Foot Locker Atmos Japan

As an ode to the nostalgic snack, the shoes incorporate fun details in the design, such as the two mascots Bei-chan and Hoshino-kun.

Photo: Foot Locker Atmos Japan

Bei-chan is the snack's former mascot while Hoshino-kun is the current one.

Photo: Foot Locker Atmos Japan

There’s also a tasteful addition of the noodles printed on the outside of the shoes.

Photo: Oyatsu Company

Take a peek inside and you’ll find that the entire insole features Baby Star Ramen. It looks as if the noodles have been poured into the shoe.

Photo: Oyatsu Company

Another cheeky touch is that the Reebok logo has been renamed to ‘Ramen’ – and we are here for it.

Photo: Photo: Foot Locker Atmos Japan

The sneakers, which retail at ¥13,200, will only be available in Japan. You can purchase them through an online lottery system between Monday August 29 and Friday September 2. You can also find them at the Atmos online store from Saturday September 3.

See the website for more information.

