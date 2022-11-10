Where to get Black Friday deals in Tokyo – online and in-stores

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales aren't just a US thing anymore – they run from November into December in Japan

Christmas is closer than you think, so if you’re scrambling to get the best deals for the perfect gifts, this is your opportunity to snag a bargain. Black Friday may have started in the US as the biggest sale day after Thanksgiving, but Japan is now firmly on the bandwagon, too.

And since Thanksgiving isn't widely celebrated here, the Black Friday sales last much longer than one day, sometimes running for half of November. Then there's Cyber Monday, which Japan's famous tech stores have also fully embraced.

Sites including Amazon Japan, Toys “R” Us and the Disney Store are all holding sales for online shoppers, meaning you might get a few things on your wishlist at a discounted price.

In need of a new winter jacket? A new tablet, camera, earphones or houseful appliance? Or all of the above? Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or make some practical purchases, it’s worth checking out what’s on offer for the following dates.

When: Until November 11

What: Big discounts on electronics and appliances such as TVs, laptops, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and more.

When: November 11 until November 17 (online from November 10 at 6pm)

What: Discounts of up to 50 percent on maternity items, baby clothing, strollers, car seats and cosmetics. Available online and in stores.

When: November 18 until November 24 (online from November 17 at 6pm)

What: Discounts of up to 50 percent on toys. Available online and in stores.

When: November 18 until November 28 (online until November 29)

What: A large range of Disney character merchandise with up to 50 percent off. Available online and in stores.



When: November 18 until November 27

What: Get discounts of up to 80 percent online or directly at one of the Lalaport shopping malls as well as Lazona Kawasaki Plaza and DiverCity Tokyo Plaza. Participating brands include fashion labels Heather, Pageboy and Lowrys Farm as well as interior shop Franc Franc, organic cosmetic shop Cosme Kitchen, Belgian chocolate maker Godiva and many more.

When: November 18 until November 27

What: About 1,400 items are available for a discount online and in stores, including TVs, bicycles, washing machines, furniture, air purifiers and more.

When: November 23 until November 27

What: French delicacy brand Picard is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on 12 of its signature food items. The offers are available online and at all Picard stores.

When: November 23 (10am) until November 28 (10am)

What: About 1,500 items are available for a discount, including food and beverages, clothing, jewellery, golf and camping equipment. You can even get discounts on hotel stays and restaurant visits.

When: November 25 until December 1

What: A wide selection of products will be discounted, including home appliances, PCs, monitors, smart watches, clothes and sports items.

Wondertable

When: November 25 until December 2

What: Restaurant group Wondertable offers discounts of up to 20 percent on its online meals that are delivered to your home. Items include Lawry’s The Prime Rib’s prime rib set, Obica Mozzarella Bar’s traditional lasagna, Terres de Truffes Tokyo’s black truffle and parmigiano cream pasta and Pinsa de Roma’s fig and gorgonzola pizza.

