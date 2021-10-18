Peach is offering an all-you-can-fly deal with unlimited flights within Japan

Japanese low-cost carrier Peach is famous for its inexpensive domestic flight fares, but even for the budget-friendly airline, this latest offer is one that feels too good to be true. Hot on the heels of its capsule toy machine mystery flight promo, Peach is offering an even more incredible deal. From 12noon on October 19, the airline is selling 150 passes that allow you to get unlimited flights on any of Peach's 33 domestic routes in Japan for the entire month of November.

There are two types of passes available: the Light Pass (¥29,800) and the Standard Pass (¥39,800). Both include the all-you-can-fly deal, but getting the Light Pass means you'll have to shell out a little extra to select your seat (¥590) or check in a bag (¥1,800) on each flight.

But wait, there's more. The first 30 passes will be sold for an extra discounted price on a first-come, first-served basis, with the Light Pass priced at ¥19,800 and a Standard Pass at ¥29,800. After those first 30 passes are sold, the remaining 120 passes will be available for the full prices listed above.

Whichever one you get, the passes enable the bearer to reserve a vacant seat on any Peach plane flying within Japan for the entire month of November – and you can book a seat up to an hour before departure. The pass will cover the cost of the plane fare, but additional airport fees and taxes must be paid separately with each booking.

You can snag a ticket online here, but be quick! These are bound to sell out fast.

