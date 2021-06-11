This capsule hotel in Yokohama has turned itself into an airsoft arena

With a lack of tourists during the pandemic, New City has switched to hosting large-scale pellet gun fights instead

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the closure of many iconic buildings and landmarks around the capital. Just a 30-minute train ride from Tokyo, Yokohama’s New City capsule hotel was also a victim of this difficult time, and had to cease hotel operations in March of this year.

Like most capsule hotels, New City had its own distinctive theme and was decked out with fun décor inspired by anime art and samurai. There was even an in-house sauna for guests to use, too.

But instead of shutting down completely, New City decided to turn its business from a hotel into a full-on airsoft arena hosting competitive shooting games using pellet guns. Airsoft battles, also known as survival games, are wildly popular in Japan.

Organised in collaboration with Get at City, a nearby airsoft-themed bar, the hotel makes an ideal survival game location as players can take advantage of the fully functioning facility – including the security cameras and PA system.

Aside from hosting airsoft competitions, New City hopes to use its space for other events such as haunted houses or even photoshoots in the near future.

After a successful run with its first few survival games, the hotel has already planned additional games with the next date scheduled for Friday June 18. That game is already booked out, but new event details and booking information are all announced on Get at City’s Twitter page, so keep an eye out for upcoming events there.

