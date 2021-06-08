You can still catch Takashi Murakami's 10-metre golden statue at Roppongi Hills

The pop-up café has closed, but the art installation has been extended until September 26

Last year, artist Takashi Murakami took over the entire Roppongi Hills complex with his self-titled Takashi Murakami Project, which saw a giant 10m-tall golden statue placed at the shopping centre along with a themed café, a fully decked out hotel room, and exclusive merchandise available at Roppongi Hills shops.

The massive statue, known as ‘Flower Parent and Child’, was slated to be around until the end of May, but its run has now been extended until September 26. That means you’ve got another chance to see it in person – you’ll still find the sculpture at Roku-Roku Plaza across from the Maman spider statue.

Although the pop-up Flower Parent and Child café is now closed, you can still purchase limited-edition Murakami merch at select shops around the mall including tote bags, shirts, face masks and jewellery.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo is also still offering Takashi Murakami themed items, with the popular Takashi Murakami Flower Afternoon Tea takeout box still available for purchase. A takeout box for two people is ¥19,800 and will be on offer until September 30. For more details, visit here.

