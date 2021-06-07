Try your luck at Donki’s mystery whisky vending machine, or grab cheap snacks, beer and more for your shinkansen trip

The multi-floored mega retail chaos that is Don Quijote is a rite of passage for Tokyoites, whether you’re shopping for shampoo, groceries, kitchen appliances, Halloween costumes or accessories. Visitors also come to Donki, as it’s affectionately known, looking for edible souvenirs – the stores are always stocked with the latest seasonal snacks and a range of Japanese alcohol, usually at a discount.

Navigating your way through Don Quijote can be overwhelming, but now you can hunt for bargain snacks and booze hassle-free at these two new stores in Tokyo Station.

Photo: Don Quijote

Head to the main avenue at Yaechika underground shopping centre, located right under Tokyo Station, to shop at its snack shop, where there are aisles of sweet and savoury treats from around the world.

You’ll find about 1,000 different snacks here ranging from your standard chocolate, candy and biscuits, to offbeat options like chips made out of crickets and rare snack packages that come with Gundam or Pokémon figurines.

Photo: Don Quijote

Right next to it is the dedicated alcohol shop, stocked with around 1,200 different booze options. Aside from the impressive lineup of liquor, it also has an entire shelf dedicated to 100 types of local and international beer, some of which are craft brews exclusive to this store.

Plus, there’s a whisky mystery box vending machine here. It costs ¥3,500 per try, and the shop claims that you’ll win a whisky worth at least that much or more. There’s even a chance you might win a highly coveted bottle of Suntory Yamazaki or Hibiki, which at ¥3,500, is a fraction of the original price.

Both shops are open from 9am-11pm daily and you'll find them at the Yaechika underground mall at Tokyo Station.

