This exclusive Starbucks Japan drinkware range is designed by a Japanese illustrator

The coffee chain teams up with Japanese illustrator Shogo Sekine for a fun, sustainable collection of mugs and tumblers

Starbucks merchandise in Japan is some seriously covetable stuff. While the mega coffee chain turns into a shopping hotspot every cherry blossom season for its pretty sakura collections, Starbucks also releases other limited-edition drinkware throughout the year, which you can only get in Japan.

The latest collection to hit our radar is this colourful drinkware line designed by Japanese illustrator Shogo Sekine. The designs pay tribute to three major coffee-producing regions with images of an African elephant, Sumatran tiger and South American quetzal.

The collection uses sustainable materials, including bottles and tumblers made from recycled stainless steel and glass, and plastic from recycled cooking oil. Along with drinkware, the collection also includes a tote bag, notebooks and a stationery pouch.

Here’s a breakdown of the collection with prices:

Recycled PP Tumbler Beige (473ml), ¥2,200 Recycled Stainless To Go Logo Tumbler White (473ml), ¥4,900 Recycled Stainless To Go Logo Tumbler Gray (473ml), ¥4,900 Curved Recycled Stainless Bottle White (355ml), ¥4,700 Curved Recycled Stainless Bottle Beige (355ml), ¥4,700 Recycled Glass Tumbler (473ml), ¥2,500 7 Recycled Cotton Tote Bag, ¥3,600 Recycled Polyester Stationery Pouch, ¥2,600 Recycled Ceramic Mug Gray (355ml), ¥2,500 Bio-based PP Reusable Cold Cup (473ml), ¥800 Bio-based PP Strap Lid Bottle (473ml), ¥2,300 Milk Carton Recycled Beverage Card White/Blue, ¥850 each Starbucks Campus Ring Notebook White Green/Beige Blue, ¥650 each

The collection is now available at Starbucks stores nationwide as well as online.

