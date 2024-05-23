3 ways to visit the new Fantasy Springs attraction in Tokyo DisneySea

We break down the pros and cons of the passes you need for the Frozen, Peter Pan and Tangled areas in Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs area is opening in just two weeks and the attractions look nothing short of spectacular. Recreating the worlds of ‘Tangled’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Peter Pan’ in real life, the upcoming port will appease its youngest generation of fans with modern favourites and delight its adult fanbase at the same time.

So, we’ve established that there’s something for everyone in Fantasy Springs – all that’s left to do is work out how to get in. Be prepared, though: accessing Fantasy Springs is a little more complicated than simply purchasing DisneySea’s 1-Day Passport for general admission and rocking up to the park gates at the crack of dawn. Here are a few methods you can mull over and their respective pros and cons.

Standby Pass

Visitors with a 1-Day Passport can collect this pass free of charge on the day of their visit. Booked using the Tokyo Disney Resort App, the Standby Pass allows you to join the queue for a specific experience in the park – including rides, shops, shows and restaurants – at a designated time slot during peak times. If you can get a Standby Pass for any experience in Fantasy Springs, you’ll be able to enter the area any time within your designated time slot.

Pro:

Free with the 1-Day Passport

Cons:

Passes may be difficult to acquire due to popular demand

You can’t book a Standby Pass for more than one shop, restaurant or attraction at a time

Pass holders may still experience long wait times for certain attractions

You can’t enter the area before the designated time slot

No re-entry upon leaving the area

Disney Premier Access Experience

The Disney Premier Access system allows you to purchase individual passes granting shorter wait times for certain attractions and performances. Disney Premier Access passes for the three Fantasy Springs attractions (Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey and Rapunzel's Lantern Festival) will all be available for purchase on the Disney Resort App for ¥2,000 per ride per person. Passes for the Fantasy Springs attractions will be available for purchase from June 6.

Pro:

Expedited wait times

Con:

Requires additional fees

1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic

This pass serves as a general one-day passport to the Tokyo DisneySea Park, while also granting free access to the Fantasy Springs area with no re-entry bans or designated entry time slots. Visitors can only purchase this passport if they are staying at the new park-integrated Fantasy Springs Hotel, or through booking a vacation package at another Tokyo Disney Resort hotel.

Pros:

Access to all rides inside Fantasy Springs except Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies

No limit to the number of times you experience an attraction

Re-entry to the Fantasy Springs area is permitted

Cons:

Exclusive to guests staying at one of the resort hotels.

More expensive than the general 1-Day Passport (general admission to Tokyo DisneySea starts at ¥7,900 per adult, while the cost of the 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic starts at ¥22,900).

Fantasy Springs is set to open on Thursday June 6 2024. Tokyo DisneySea park tickets for visits from June through mid-July are available for booking online now, with prices ranging from ¥8,900 to ¥10,900 depending on the day of admission.



For more information, see the website, or check out our overview of the new port here.

