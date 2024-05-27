Catch this special Ghibli train in Tokyo with Chihiro and No Face of Spirited Away

The special Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition train features characters from one of Ghibli's most beloved films

Now that the touring Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition is taking place at the Yokosuka Museum of Art until June 18, Keihin Kyuko Electric Railway has started operating a special train to help promote the exhibition and transport people between Tokyo and Kanagawa.

The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition Train is now running on the Keikyu main line between Sengakuji and Yokohama stations as well as on the Keikyu Kurihama line from Yokohama Station to Misakiguchi Station.

If you’re heading to the exhibition, you’ll want to catch this special train with livery featuring two iconic Ghibli characters: No Face and Chihiro from the Academy Award-winning film ‘Spirited Away’. You’ll find the duo decorating the exterior of the train as well as on promotional posters within the cars.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

Since the Keikyu train runs along a coastal route, it resembles the train in which the two characters ride together during a pivotal part of the film.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

The seats in the cars are red, which is also a nice nod to the movie: the seats that Chihiro and No Face sit on in ‘Spirited Away’ are of the same colour.

The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition Train is operating until June 15. For the full train schedule, visit here (in Japanese only).

For more information on the exhibition, visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

3 ways to visit the new Fantasy Springs attraction in Tokyo DisneySea

The decadent Godiva chocolate frappe is back at FamilyMart

This underground art installation near Tokyo is also a steam sauna

Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering Pokémon rooms and meals this summer

Muji opens an Airbnb on the art island of Teshima in Japan

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.