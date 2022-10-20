This is how we celebrated the return of Time Out Tokyo's open mic event

Here’s what the turnout looked like for Tokyo Unplugged – and there will be even more events to look forward to

It took some time for us to get here, but Tokyo is finally feeling like the city that we all know and love again. Independent travel is finally back, along with large-scale events such as Tokyo Comic Con and concerts with headliners like Bruno Mars and Avril Lavigne. At Time Out Tokyo, we’re also celebrating with the return of our Tokyo Unplugged open mic night after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Photo: Hinata Matsumura

The event, which took place at the Time Out Café & Diner on Friday October 14, saw a sizeable crowd of artists and music lovers out to support our line-up of local singer-songwriters. There were nine solo musicians and bands in total, whose genres of music ranged from indie to hip hop.

Photo: Hinata Matsumura Chakoshi

Hannah K Cugle, who hails from Baltimore, made a solid start to the event with two of her original songs, and was followed by progressive grunge band Aztec Brides. Next up was ballad singer Chakoshi, who moved to Tokyo from Berlin last year, followed by Englishman Elliot Cormack on his guitar.

Photo: Hinata Matsumura Elliot Cormack

Laidback CX’s show marked the event’s halfway point, but the effortlessly cool duo did a seamless job of keeping the crowd’s energy up with their hip hop set. The next three performers were the Japanese solo artists Akasusho, Nao Right Now and Princess. Canadian artist Craig Chivers and his companions then closed the night with a final performance at 10pm.

Photo: Hinata Matsumura Akasusho

All in all, we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout for the latest edition of Tokyo Unplugged and we can’t wait for the next one. If you want to stay updated on the schedule for the next open mic night (as well as other exciting events in Tokyo), follow us on Instagram or subscribe to our newsletter for regular content about the best things to do in Tokyo now.

