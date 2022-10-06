Get up to 25 percent discount for Accor hotels in Japan

Book by October 17 and save up to 25 percent on hotel rooms with Accor’s Discover Japan Like Never Before travel promo

After more than two years, Japan is finally reopening to the world on October 11. Whether you’ve been itching to come back or are a first-time visitor, there’s a lot to discover in every corner of the country.

If you’re researching for your trip to Japan, you might want to take advantage of this new hotel deal by Accor. With its new Discover Japan Like Never Before campaign, members of Accor’s loyalty programme ALL (Accor Live Limitless) can book stays at a ten percent discount until the end of 2022 as well as receive complimentary breakfast.

Additionally, members will also have access to a private sale offered until October 17, where you can receive 25 percent off stays from now until March 31 2023. The discount campaign also includes a partnership with Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, where you can convert miles to points or points to miles when you book your flights.

Accor has a total of 18 hotels in Japan under several brands, meaning there's something for every type of traveller. Some of the hotels under the Accor group include the luxury Swissôtel, upscale Pullman Hotels, mid-range Mercure and Novotel, and the budget-friendly Ibis.

Photo: Accor Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Coming to Tokyo? You can book a trip just in time to see the gorgeous autumn leaves. The discount can be applied to the Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, Mercure Tokyo Ginza and the Ibis Styles Tokyo Ginza.

Photo: Accor Mercure Kyoto Station

Heading west to Kansai? Try out the Swissôtel Nankai Osaka, Ibis Osaka Umeda, Ibis Styles Osaka Namba, Mercure Kyoto Station, Ibis Styles Kyoto Shijo, and many more.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

You might want to make a stop in Nagoya as the Ghibli Park is opening this November. You can stay at Ibis Styles Nagoya or Mercure Nagoya.

Photo: Kwon Youn/Unsplash Sapporo, Hokkaido

You could also head up to Hokkaido just in time for ski season where Accor has two hotels: Mercure Sapporo and Ibis Styles Sapporo.

Photo: Roméo A/Unsplash Naha, Okinawa

Looking for more of a beach getaway? Try out the Novotel Okinawa Naha or Mercure Okinawa Naha.

For more details on the hotel promotion, visit the website.

