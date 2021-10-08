This Japanese robot toy is made for your cat to play with

Like a Roomba with feathers, the Nekojara Sitter will provide hours of entertainment for your pet feline

If there are two things Japan loves, it’s cats and robots. While there’s no shortage of robot cafés and companion robots made for humans, this is the first bot we’ve heard of that’s aimed squarely at felines. Known as the Nekojara Sitter, the little, round robot has colourful feathers inside, which it randomly sticks out through the holes on its side to tease your cat.

It’s about half the size of a Roomba, but this house robot is strictly stationary. This is actually the upgraded version of the original Nekojara Sitter, with three different speed settings for the feathers to emerge: slow, medium or fast. You can also set the robot to change between different speeds in set intervals, so your kitty doesn't get bored while you're away. The upgraded model is quieter, too, which is great for cats (and owners) who are sensitive to noise.

Photo: Neko no Motosaya

There’s no complicated equipment needed to operate or charge the robot, so you can just set it up and head out. The Nekojara Sitter runs on four AA batteries and costs ¥3,980 via Rakuten or Yahoo Shopping.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Virtù bar at Four Seasons Otemachi has reopened with a new cocktail menu

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in October

Tokyo Station is opening a food truck park offering vegan and eco-friendly food

Massimo Bottura restaurant Gucci Osteria finally opens in Tokyo

Daikanyama is officially the coolest neighbourhood in Tokyo in 2021

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.