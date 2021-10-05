Massimo Bottura’s three Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy is on just about every food lover’s bucket list, but reservations are frightfully hard to come by (bookings are full until May 2022). Still, there’s an equally exciting, more accessible opening coming your way with the world renowned chef’s new restaurant Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura set to open in Ginza this October.

Photo: Hiroki Kobayashi, courtesy of Gucci

Combining modern Italian cuisine with Gucci’s eclectic design, this highly anticipated restaurant will occupy the fourth floor of the luxury brand’s second flagship store on Namiki-dori in Ginza. This Tokyo outpost is the third of its kind in the world, with the original Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura located in Gucci’s birthplace of Florence, Italy, followed by a second restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. Both restaurants have been awarded with a Michelin star each, so expectations are high for this upcoming establishment in Tokyo, a city which boasts the highest number of Michelin star restaurants in the world.

Photo: Gabriele Stabile, courtesy of Gucci Executive chef Antonio Iacoviello

Heading the Tokyo restaurant is executive chef Antonio Iacoviello, who worked at the restaurants of Alain Ducasse and René Redzepi before joining Osteria Francescana. Together with sous-chef Hayao Watanabe, Iacoviello will be offering a tasting course of vibrant Italian dishes peppered with a modern, Japan-inspired twist, like panna cotta yuzu with shrimp, Milanese wagyu and even parmigiana ramen.

Photo: Gabriele Stabile, courtesy of Gucci

Also served up on Gucci’s floral-printed tableware are a few of Chef Bottura’s signature creations, including tortellini with Parmigiano Reggiano cream and the famous Emilia Burger, which can be ordered à la carte.

Photo: Hiroki Kobayashi, courtesy of Gucci

You can now dine in at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura even though the restaurant is currently in its pre-opening phase. It will officially opens on October 28 and the restaurant is already taking reservations. The lunchtime tasting menu ‘Italy from Tokyo’ offers five courses for ¥10,000, while the dinnertime ‘Come to Italy with Me’ tasting menu is priced at ¥15,000 for seven courses.

