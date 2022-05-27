This penthouse hotel has a private rooftop bath with views of Skytree

The boutique AET Hotel in Oshiage has a single penthouse room with a kitchen, outdoor hot spring bath and more

The new AET Hotel near Tokyo Skytree is offering a private stay in its luxury penthouse apartment room, which occupies the entire top floor. In addition to the bedroom, living room and kitchen space, the room comes with a rooftop terrace and a hot spring bath that’s all yours.

The hotel is just a four-minute walk away from Oshiage Station, right above the O3inn. From ¥30,000 per night, you can book a stay at this 70 square-metre condominium that’s equipped with everything you need for a luxurious stay, including a full kitchen and dining area. There’s even a four-metre-long sofa for lounging around on.

The double beds are at the end of the room, each tucked inside its own pod for a little extra privacy.

The room comes with organic tea from Nodoka and its walls are decorated with cute artworks related to the current season. If you fancy anything inside the room, head to the first-floor gift shop – most of the items are available to purchase.

The highlight of the room, however, is the rooftop terrace with a spectacular view of Tokyo Skytree. You can use the rooftop however you want – order room service from the restaurant on the first floor, or even cook up a barbecue feast.

And don’t forget to take a dip in the outdoor hot spring bath in the evening. Don’t worry, it’s tucked away behind some shade sails and shrubs to ensure you’ll have privacy.

A stay at the AET Hotel starts from ¥30,000 per night for three people, and the room accommodates up to eight people. You can make a reservation via Booking.com and Agoda.

