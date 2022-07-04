Survey: Osaka ranked in the top 10 most liveable cities in the world

Surprisingly, Tokyo is dropped from the top 10 list after being in fourth place last year

Despite being ranked as one of the world’s most expensive cities in 2021, Osaka is now one of the top ten most liveable cities in the world according to The Economist’s annual Global Liveability Index. This year’s survey examined a total of 172 cities worldwide, with data gathered between February 14 and March 13 2022.

So, where did Osaka fall on the list? The Kansai capital is tied for tenth place with Melbourne, Australia, falling from its second place ranking in the same survey last year. What’s even more surprising is that Tokyo didn’t even make this year’s top ten after being placed fourth in 2021.

According to the report, here are the world’s top ten most liveable cities:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Zurich, Switzerland

3. Calgary, Canada

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Geneva, Switzerland

7. Frankfurt, Germany

8. Toronto, Canada

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Osaka, Japan

10. Melbourne, Australia

The Global Liveability Index examines a city based on qualitative and quantitative factors that affect living conditions, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, stability, culture and environment. This year's data was also influenced by how each city managed with the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly how they've rebounded with good infrastructure, services and enjoyable leisure activities.

In the survey, Osaka received a perfect score for stability, healthcare and education. It was also rated highly for having good infrastructure. However, compared to all the other countries on the top ten list, Osaka scored the lowest in terms of culture and environment.

Overall, this year's ranking was dominated by western European cities as well as a handful of spots from Canada. The majority of the top ten cities now have very few Covid-19 restrictions, with most shops and restaurants open while face masks are no longer required when going out. This could be a reason why we’ve seen cities in Japan take a major drop in the rankings as the country is still very cautious and has kept many Covid-19 restrictions in place.

More news

Gion Matsuri’s Yamaboko parade returns for the first time in three years

See Kengo Kuma's stunning new gallery at Comico Art Museum Yufuin in Oita

Japan’s oldest prison soon to be turned into a luxury hotel

Summer sake: the seasonal drink you never knew you needed

Invader’s Astro Boy removed from Shibuya bridge

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.