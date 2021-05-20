This summer festival in Osaka will feature 1000 colourful sky lanterns

Osaka’s Sennan Long Park will celebrate its first anniversary with a three-day festival complete with sky lanterns

Traditionally held to drive out evil spirits and bring in good luck, the release of sky lanterns is particularly popular in Japan during summer.



To mark the first anniversary of Sennan Long Park, this seaside attraction in Osaka will be releasing 1,000 decorated lanterns at the Senshuu Beach Lantern Fest. This event will take place over three evenings during the annual Tanabata (or Star Festival) on Saturday July 3, Sunday July 4 and Wednesday July 7.

Photo: Lawson Entertainment

At this celebration you’ll get to spend the evening wandering around the night market and enjoying traditional Japanese festival snacks served up by food trucks. The festival will also feature DJs, music performances and cultural shows. More details will be announced closer to the festival dates.

Entrance tickets cost ¥4,000, inclusive of one paper lantern, and they are available via the ticket machine at Lawson convenience stores.

