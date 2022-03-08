This traditional Japanese house near Kamakura is now a beachside vacation villa

Named Nowhere but Hayama, the renovated house next to Isshiki Beach offers stays for up to eight people

Tokyo offers some of the coolest staycation spots in the heart of the city, but sometimes we want to escape the hustle and bustle to get a change of scenery. Travel agency Michi & Co offers over 100 villas across Japan where you can enjoy a luxurious stay – some within easy reach of Tokyo.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

One such location is in Hayama, a quiet town in Kanagawa known for its beautiful beaches during the summer, located just an hour and a half away from central Tokyo. Here you’ll find a villa named Nowhere but Hayama, offering a spectacular stay right next to the coast overlooking Isshiki Beach. The old house is even in the vicinity of the Hayama Imperial Villa – a holiday home that’s still used by the Imperial Family today.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

This two-storey Japanese-style home features classic tatami rooms on the first floor, one of which is a bedroom.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Attached to that is a living room with a view of your own private Zen garden.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Head upstairs and you’ll find another bedroom equipped with an outdoor jacuzzi that overlooks the beach.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

If it’s too cold to bathe outside, the first-floor shower room has a beautiful bath made entirely from stone.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The kitchen is pretty spacious and stocked with everything you need to whip up a meal, including dishes, pots, pans, cutlery and appliances.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The popular Kanagawa Museum of Modern Art and Hayama Shiosai Park are within walking distance and make great places to spend your time in Hayama. But if you’re looking for something more active, take a 20-minute bus ride to Maedagawa Promenade. It’s a 1.4km-long trail that makes for an easy hike along the river.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

In the evening, make sure to visit Isshiki Beach to catch a breathtaking view of the sunset. You’ll see beautiful shades of blue and orange painting the sky with Mt Fuji in the distance.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

There are many cafés and restaurants nearby, but we recommend heading to The Five Beans to start your day. It offers about half a dozen different roasts daily. The café doesn’t have takeaway cups, so you’ll have to bring your own tumbler or just get it in a mug and enjoy your cuppa outside the store.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

For breakfast, visit Blé Doré for some of Hayama’s best baked goods. You can get croissants and pain au chocolat, as well as special pastries like cream and strawberry stuffed dutch bread and curry pan topped with local veggies. If you have time, it’s worth sitting down for the all-you-can-eat breakfast menu, which gets you unlimited bread, drinks and your choice of soup or salad for ¥1,300.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Rates for Nowhere but Hayama are seasonal, but if you book more than six consecutive nights, you may find a good deal You can fit up to eight people in the entire villa, so bring your friends and family and split the cost. It’s equipped with wifi, so you can even get some work done while you soak in the scenery.

You can book a three-day, two-night itinerary at Nowhere but Hayama. Otherwise, speak with Michi & Co to customise your stay, or explore other villas around Japan via the Michi & Co website.

More news

Here’s how you can make Japan’s famous soufflé pancakes at home

Dine by the Pacific Ocean at this stunning new restaurant in Kochi

This cute Tokyo Station kiosk sells Japan-exclusive Disney treats

You can now go direct from Shibuya to Gotemba Premium Outlets

Enjoy bottomless mimosas in Tokyo with this ¥1,650 all-you-can-drink deal

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.