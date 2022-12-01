Matsumoto Illumination uses the castle as a canvas for stunning light displays that are synchronised to music

Illuminations are a major spectacle across Japan, kicking off in late autumn and running until early spring. One of the best light shows this year is Nagano prefecture’s Matsumoto Illumination around the eponymous city’s stunning castle site. Matsumoto Castle is famous for its unique black exterior, earning it the nickname Crow Castle (Karasu-jo in Japanese). The colourful illuminations are especially spectacular, as the illuminated castle reflects off the surface of the moat surrounding the structure, creating an amazing mirror effect.

The free event started on December 1 and runs until February 28 2023, featuring ten different light patterns synchronised to music.

Photo: Matsumoto Illumination 2021-2022 Future-themed light show

There are seasonal shows themed on Christmas, New Year, the Ice Sculpture Festival and Valentine’s Day, plus other shows based on the concept of time, i.e. past, present and future. This year’s edition also features three brand new patterns themed on the Earth, water and the starry night sky.

Photo: Matsumoto Illumination 2021-2022 Past-themed light show

The light shows take place daily every 15 minutes between 6pm and 9.15pm. Each show features three alternating themes, depending on the date and season. See the schedule below for the exact dates.

Regular days: Earth, water, starry sky

December 9-16 and January 13-20 : Alternating between Earth, water and starry sky; and present, past and future

and : Alternating between Earth, water and starry sky; and present, past and future December 17-25 : Earth, water, Christmas

: Earth, water, Christmas January 1-9 : Earth, water, New Year

: Earth, water, New Year January 21-28 : Earth, water, Ice Sculpture Festival

: Earth, water, Ice Sculpture Festival February 8-14: Earth, water, Valentine’s Day

Photo: Matsumoto Illumination 2021-2022 Christmas light show

The Christmas light show between December 17 and 25 turns Matsumoto Castle into a giant Christmas tree using green light, while flickering illuminations move to the sound of bells.

Photo: Matsumoto Illumination 2021-2022 Ice Sculpture Festival light show

Visit between January 21 and 28 and you’ll be able to catch a special show themed on Matsumoto Castle’s Ice Sculpture Festival, which takes place on the weekend of January 28 to 29. This display shows ice crystals moving across the castle facade.

Photo: Matsumoto Illumination 2021-2022 Valentine’s Day light show

The pink Valentine's Day show, on the other hand, is inspired by the folk tale of the red thread of fate, which is said to connect a person to their one true love. You can see this from February 8 to 14.

For more information, check the event’s website.

The article was published on February 17 2022 and updated on December 1 2022.

More from Time Out

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Yayoi Kusama installations are popping up in Tokyo for her new Louis Vuitton collaboration

Enjoy up to ¥700 discount on movie tickets at cinemas across Japan

This teamLab exhibition in an abandoned bathhouse in Kyushu is also a spa retreat

The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.