Tokyo could resume its local travel subsidy programme in the new year

With people around Japan eager to get out travelling again and low Covid-19 case numbers, the national government is looking at resuming its nationwide Go to Travel subsidy campaign by February 2022. Following on from that, there are now reports that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has plans to restart its own local travel subsidy programme, which was suspended back in November 2020.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the local travel scheme, known as Motto Tokyo, could restart in conjunction with the central government’s Go to Travel campaign as early as next year. The programme provides Tokyo residents with ¥5,000 per night and ¥2,500 per day for staycation trips within Tokyo.

The news comes as Tokyo announces relaxed guidelines for people dining out. As reported by The Japan Times, from December 1, the Tokyo government will lift the recommended maximum number of diners per table from four to eight. The move is driven by the capital's continuing low new coronavirus case numbers. Looking ahead, the metropolitan government is also considering setting up large-scale vaccination centres for people to get their vaccine booster shots.

