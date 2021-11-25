Known for its convenient, compact and affordable furnishings, Ikea proves that you can make the most of even the smallest spaces. The Swedish home furnishing company has just launched the Tiny Homes apartment rental service campaign, which offers a fully furnished 10sqm apartment in Shinjuku for just ¥99 (less than USD$1) a month. The rent does not include moving costs or utilities, but even so, it still sounds like a bargain.

The 10sqm room is surprisingly cosy and features everything one person would need in a home. The apartment comes equipped with a loft space for a bed, a washing machine, a kitchenette, a bathroom with a toilet and shower, plus full furnishings and décor courtesy of Ikea.

画像提供：イケア・ジャパン

Popular Ikea shelving set Ivar makes use of the vertical space and the Muddus drop-down table is big enough for two people. There’s also an Alefjäll office chair which is perfect for those working from home.

The rental service is open to anyone who’s part of the Ikea Family membership programme and applications are open now until Friday December 3. There’s only one apartment up for grabs, so one lucky person will be chosen to reside there from December 15 2021 until January 15 2023.

This is Japan, so if you were wondering whether Ikea’s new campaign comes with a mascot, you’d be right. Stop by Ikea in Shibuya, Harajuku or Shinjuku to meet Ikea’s resident shark real estate agent Blåhaj, who stars in a number of YouTube videos showing off the new apartment. Until December 3, Blåhaj will also be showcasing the best Ikea items in the stores for people living in small urban spaces.

For more information, see the Ikea Tiny Homes page (in Japanese only).

