Naoshima is getting two new galleries including one by Tadao Ando

Valley Gallery and the Hiroshi Sugimoto Gallery Time Corridor will open on the scenic art island in March 2022

Many people know Naoshima as the home of the iconic seafront pumpkin by Yayoi Kusama, but the entire island is something of an exhibit itself. The Japanese ‘art island’, as it’s often called, is one of a handful in the southern prefecture of Kagawa that are part of a large-scale contemporary art initiative started three decades ago. Naoshima, however, is the most famous island of the group and houses the most installations.

Photo: Shintaro Miyawaki Valley Gallery

Come spring 2022, however, there will be even more art to see on the island with the addition of a new museum designed by celebrated architect Tadao Ando.

Photo: Katsuyoshi Yano Valley Gallery

The museum, called Valley Gallery, will be Ando’s ninth building on the island.

Photo: Katsuyoshi Yano Valley Gallery

Set to launch in March next year, Valley Gallery will be situated across from the Lee Ufan Museum between Benesse House Museum and Chichu Art Museum. Like many of Ando’s works, the museum will be made of concrete, with angular walls and a slit roof to let in natural light.

Photo: Hiroshi Sugimoto 'Mondrian' (2014) © Sugimoto Studio

But that’s not the only new addition coming to Naoshima next year – the island is also getting a new exhibition space for Hiroshi Sugimoto’s works. The Hiroshi Sugimoto Gallery Time Corridor will be an extension of the Benesse House Park outdoor exhibition space, which already houses several of Sugimoto’s works. Among the new installations will be Sugimoto’s ‘Mondrian’ glass teahouse, which has recently been moved to Naoshima as a permanent exhibit and is currently open exclusively to guests staying at the Benesse House.

The new venues will open to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Naoshima’s first art museum, the Benesse Art Museum, in 2022. The island is also getting a new luxury ryokan in April next year.

For more information on Naoshima, see the Benesse Art Site website.

