Tokyo has a new urban park next to the Japan National Stadium

You'll find Toritsu Meiji Park near the Tokyo Olympic Stadium and it has four areas to explore

Tokyo has plenty of city parks where you can enjoy a quick escape from the hustle and bustle. The city’s newest green oasis just opened in October and is located right next to the Japan National Stadium (also known as the Tokyo Olympic Stadium), within walking distance from Kokuritsu-Kyogijo and Sendagaya stations.

The city’s hope for Toritsu Meiji Park is that it will become a Tokyo Legacy park, to be enjoy by many future generations. While the park is still not fully complete, there are four areas you can explore now.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi 「希望の広場」

The main Plaza of Hope features a grass lawn, which will become the symbol of Meiji Park.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi 「インクルーシブ広場」

The Inclusive Plaza focuses on the theme of inclusivity and diversity, with minimalistic play equipment installed on the turf.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 外苑西通り沿いのステップガーデン

Michi Plaza has steps facing Gaien Nishi-dori, with a small stream flowing at the front as a reference to the rivers in Shibuya. There are also 13 types of cherry blossom trees planted at the plaza, making it the perfect spot to hang out in spring.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi 「誇りの杜」

The park also has a mini forest called Forests of Pride, with 508 deciduous and 214 evergreen trees planted across 7,500 square metres. While the trees don’t exactly look thriving yet, the plan is to have the forest grow and develop over the next 100 years. In addition to being a prime spot for relaxation, the area is also intended to serve as a venue for ecological research and children’s nature study.

Toritsu Meiji Park is getting six more sections added by January 2024, including a café, restaurant, outdoor activity shop and relaxation centre. In the future, events and workshops are expected to take place on weekends. See the park’s website for more information.

