Ed Sheeran is coming to Tokyo and Osaka in January 2024

Calum Scott is opening for the ‘Photograph’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hitmaker at Kyocera Dome and Tokyo Dome

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is bringing his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour to Japan in January 2024. It’s confirmed that he’ll be visiting Asia and Europe after his North America tour ends this year.

Photo: Avex Entertainment

Ed Sheeran will first make a stop at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on January 27, then make his way to Tokyo Dome on January 31. You can expect him to play new songs from his latest albums, ‘- (Subtract)’ and ‘Autumn Variations’, which were released this year, in addition to his all-time hits like ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Photograph’. English artist Calum Scott will join the tour as the opening act for both shows.

The SS seat tickets closest to the stage will set you back ¥38,000, while the S seats on the first- and second-floor stands go for ¥19,800. If you’re looking for the cheapest ticket, A seats on the third floor are only ¥16,800. Those who are 20 years old and under can purchase the A tickets for ¥13,800.

For those going in groups, get the ‘Masu’matics Box, which can fit up to 10 people, and is priced at ¥30,000 per person. The Quattro Box in the lower bowl is for groups of exactly four people; tickets for this section are ¥25,000 per person.

Pre-sale tickets are now available until 11.59pm, October 27. Visit the tour website for more information.

