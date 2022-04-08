Tokyo is getting a Winnie the Pooh pop-up café in Shinjuku

The café will only be around for two months, serving a menu inspired by the Disney movie ‘Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day’

Photo: © Disney. Based on the "Winnie the Pooh" works by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard.

Disney fans, you’d want to check out this limited-time Winnie the Pooh café that's popping up in Shinjuku’s Odakyu department store. The café is opening for just two short months starting from April 20, just in time for the Golden Week holidays.

The menu, which offers six dishes and seven drinks, is inspired by the 1968 animated film ‘Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day’, in which a great storm causes some trouble in the Hundred Acre Wood. The movie even won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in the year of its release.

The food certainly looks colourful and appetising, like this blue bagel filled with avocado and beans. It features a frightened Piglet that’s being washed away by flood (¥1,859).

This deli-style plate, on the other hand, re-creates the scene where Pooh protects its beloved hunny pots from the storm. The little pots here are filled with tofu meatballs, an edamame-corn salad, and a yoghurt (¥1,639).

This tomato chicken sandwich (¥1,639) recreates the signboard of Piglet’s house, where Owl moves in after its home got destroyed by the storm.

Available as an appetiser, this milky consommé (¥1,419) depicts the situation where Kanga, Roo, Tigger and Rabbit are riding an umbrella boat to Christopher Robin’s house.

You can pair your meal with a mango yoghurt smoothie (¥1,089; pictured left) or a honey-flavoured milk with jelly (¥979; pictured right).

If you top up ¥1,320 in addition to your drink, you’ll get one of these four Winnie the Pooh water absorbent coasters.

The café will have a souvenir corner, where you can shop for magnets, keyholders, towels, pouches, aprons, cushions and more. You’ll receive a cute paper tote bag featuring Winnie the Pooh when you spend over ¥3,850.

The café is open for a limited time from April 20 until June 19. Those who make an advance reservation (¥715 per person) will not only enjoy priority entry but also receive a cute Winnie the Pooh charm for free.

For more information, see the event website.

