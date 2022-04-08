Chiyoda district around Hibiya Park will undergo regeneration

Architects and urban designers have big dreams for Tokyo’s future. We’ve already seen plans for a new Shinjuku Station, as well as an upcoming makeover for Meiji Jingu and Yoyogi Park, but new plans released by mega developer Mitsui Fudosan promise an even bigger undertaking in the near future. Officially called the Tokyo Cross Park Vision, the project will involve the reconstruction of the Uchisaiwaicho 1-Chome district in Chiyoda.

Photo: Mitsui Fudosan

The area, covering approximately 6.5 hectares in total, is divided into three sections: the North District, the Central District and the South District, which will be connected to Hibiya Park. For this project, Mitsui Fudosan has commissioned London-based firm PLP Architecture to draw up plans for the next-generation complex including two new multi-use towers.

Photo: Mitsui Fudosan

The designers envision a lot of water elements and greenery for this plan, and will even throw in a park built 31-metres above ground. Aside from the attractive visual aspects of this futuristic project, Tokyo Cross Park Vision will be part of a smart city initiative using AI technology to serve the public more effectively. Whatever that means exactly we’ll just have to wait and see. If everything goes according to plan, the entire project should be completed by 2038.

