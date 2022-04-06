Tokyo greenhouse Hana Biyori has a mesmerising projection mapping show every day

Located next to Yomiuriland, Hana Biyori’s new immersive digital art show features works by Monet, Renoir and Van Gogh

A greenhouse and Japanese garden next to Tokyo amusement park Yomiuriland, Hana Biyori is widely loved for its lush, plant-filled Starbucks with two massive aquariums of colourful coral fish from Okinawa. It also puts on stunning projection mapping shows on a daily basis.

Home to lots of blooming plants such as begonia, fuchsia, petunia, geranium and bellflower, a section of the greenhouse transforms into a theatre of sorts for a psychedelic light and sound show several times a day.

Hana Biyori has presented four different seasonal shows since its opening in 2020. The spectacle fuses digital projections with sound design while incorporating the on-site greenery to create an immersive treat for the senses. The visual stretches across the room, covering an expansive 60 metres, and utilises 20 projectors plus 18 speakers.

The latest show is themed on Impressionism, with art by Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir and Vincent van Gogh. You’ll see a digitised treatment of classic landscape paintings including Monet’s famous ‘Water Lilies’, Renoir’s ‘Bal du moulin de la Galette’ and Van Gogh’s beautiful ‘Sunflowers’.

The 10-minute show ends with a collage of flowers by all three artists moving simultaneously across the screen.

For the new show featuring Monet, Renoir and Van Gogh, aim for 12noon and 3pm on weekdays, or 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The show runs until July 15.

In addition, Hana Biyori will also be screening its spring show from last year until June 2. ‘Spring Flowers Blooming in the Sun’ will come on at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm on weekdays, and 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The projection mapping shows are free, but you’ll have to get tickets to enter Hana Biyori botanical garden: ¥1,200 for adults, ¥600 for primary school students and children aged three and older. Get your tickets online for a ¥200 discount.

For more information, see Hana Biyori’s website.

