Tokyo is getting an Alice in Wonderland outdoor escape room

Tickets are on sale now for the team puzzle game that will turn the city streets into a mystery hunt this November

Award-winning geogame studio CluedUpp is bringing one of its outdoor puzzle hunts to Tokyo for one day only on November 19. The entire city will be your escape room, where you’ll use a special app to solve mysteries against the clock and search the streets for clues. It’ll be themed after Alice in Wonderland, so expect to complete topsy turvy challenges from the Mad Hatter and remember cryptic clues from the Cheshire Cat in order to save Alice from Wonderland.

You can play the game at any time on November 19 from 9am onwards. It should take around two to three hours depending on how fast you solve each challenge. There isn’t a time limit, however, you must complete all tasks by 5pm to be in the running to win a special prize. There are six different prizes up for grabs for the fastest team, best fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best mini player (people under 16 years old) and best dog photo.

Don’t worry, the game is all in English, so you won’t need to know any Japanese to play. A team ticket can include up to six adults and costs ¥9,800, but first-timers can use a discount code (TAKE50) to receive 50 percent off. Tickets are on sale now and space is limited, so head to the website to book.

Although it’s not mandatory, we recommend you dress to impress with your best Alice in Wonderland outfit when you participate, especially if you’re after the coveted fancy dress prize. And remember to put on some comfortable shoes, because you’ll be walking up to three kilometres through the streets of Tokyo.

For more information, see the event website.

