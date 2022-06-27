Tokyo is removing the expressway blocking the view of Nihonbashi Bridge

From the expansion of Yoyogi Park to the new developments opening in Shimokitazawa, Tokyo’s infrastructure is continuously changing. Now, the city is working towards removing an elevated portion of the Metropolitan Expressway which stretches over the historical Nihonbashi Bridge. As reported by The Japan Times, the removal work began last Friday, June 24, as part of a larger city renewal project. The expressway will be redirected into a 1.1km-long tunnel underground.

Nihonbashi Bridge has been a landmark in Tokyo for over four centuries. Initially built back in 1603, the bridge was an integral link along the Tokaido Road connecting Edo (now Tokyo) to the old capital of Kyoto. The current stone structure, which was rebuilt in grand Western style during the Meiji era (1868-1912), dates back to 1911. It’s now designated a national important cultural property. According to the report, the beloved bridge will be free from the shadow of the overpass by 2041.

The dismantling and rerouting of the expressway to uncover the full glory of the picturesque Nihonbashi Bridge is part of a larger ¥320 billion renewal project, which will regenerate a 1.8km-stretch of the city between Kandabashi and Edobashi.

More news

Your first look at Ghibli Park’s real-life Catbus from ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

Japan’s oldest prison soon to be turned into a luxury hotel

Write your wishes for Tanabata festival at these Tokyo gardens

Summer sake: the seasonal drink you never knew you needed

Invader’s Astro Boy removed from Shibuya bridge

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.