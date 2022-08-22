Tokyo residents can enjoy ¥5,000 discount with Motto Tokyo staycation packages

Get up to ¥5,000 off for hotel stays and day trips within Tokyo – discounted packages go on sale September 1

In July, the Motto Tokyo campaign was temporarily suspended due to a spike in new Covid-19 cases. Now, the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau has decided to resume the travel subsidy programme from September 1 to encourage Tokyoites to vacation within the city.

With this staycation incentive, you’ll get a ¥5,000 discount per person per night for a hotel stay in Tokyo that costs at least ¥6,000 per person per night. You can redeem this benefit for up to five consecutive nights per person.

For day trips within Tokyo, you can enjoy a discount of ¥2,500 per person when spending ¥3,000 or more on tours. Tokyoites under the age of 18 will receive an additional ¥1,000 discount per person for both hotel stays and tours.

Hotel stays and tours that are subsidised by the Motto Tokyo discount will go on sale Thursday September 1 for use between September 1 and September 30 (hotel check-out on October 1 included). There’s no limit on the number of times you can use the Motto Tokyo discount.

Discounted deals will be available through travel agencies and selected Tokyo hotels and ryokan (traditional Japanese inn). You’ll find a list of participating agencies and accommodations on the campaign website from September 1 at 12noon. Note that you’ll have to contact each agency and hotel directly to find out when their respective offers go on sale. Bookings are to be made directly with them as well.

In order to benefit from the Motto Tokyo travel subsidy, you have to be triple vaccinated. Otherwise, bring a negative Covid-19 test certificate on the day of your travel. On top of that, you’ll also need to prove that you’re a Tokyo resident, so make sure to bring your zairyu residence card. You’ll also need to submit the special application form (Word/PDF) during check-in at your accommodation.

For more information, see the Motto Tokyo campaign website (in Japanese only).

More news

33,000 kochia bushes are now growing at Hitachi Seaside Park

Japan's biggest ever Sailor Moon exhibition is now running in Tokyo

Over 10,000 food items including Famichiki will see a price hike due to weak yen

Toyosu is getting an Ibiza-inspired seaside resort with outdoor barbecue and dining hall

Study shows Japan generated over 369 million disposable coffee cups in 2020

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.